A walker lost on the hills above Barmouth has been rescued.
South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team searched for the person at 2.45pm on 1 March.
“Fortunately they were found quite quickly and no injuries were sustained, but they were a little panicked from losing their way and were grateful to the team for helping them down safely,” a team spokesperson said.
“Despite being called out, it was nice to have the sun out for this one.”
* If you have a few hours to spare on Sunday, 13 April the team is hosting their biggest fundraising events on the year, the Trawsfynydd Lake Race.
They are expecting lots of runners and we need volunteers! “If you’re interested in helping, please contact us,” they said.