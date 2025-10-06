Shôn Dale-Jones is bringing his brand new show, Stories from an Invisible Town, to Bangor and Aberystwyth.
Audiences are invited to step into a kaleidoscopic universe full of wonder, nostalgia and magic as they enter the imaginary town Shôn lived in as a boy when he performs at Pontio, Bangor on 15 October and Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 17 October.
Through a series of comic, charming stories, Shôn takes us on a curious journey turning everything into fiction - into a world where all reality disappears… funny and thoughtful, it is a fantastic story about letting go and moving on.
Part theatre, part storytelling, part stand-up, the show embraces our vulnerability, celebrates difference and helps us rediscover the wonder of childhood’s unpredictable mind.
