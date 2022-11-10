See the cellar bards tonight
The next Cellar Bards spoken word event in Cardigan is an open-mic special with readings and performances from a range of talented local writers of poetry, short fiction and novels.
It’s on this Friday, 11 November, in the Castle Café Cellar Bar, Cardigan. Doors and the bar open at 7.30pm, the event starts at 8pm. Entry is £3 on the door.
There will be a sale featuring published work from a range of local writers, who are invited to bring their books to sell at this event.
Co-organiser Jackie Biggs said: “This is an open showcase for many of our talented local writers who always bring great work on a variety of topics ranging from politics to nature and environment to some very personal life events, much of it delivered with great humour.
“A number of our regulars had books published during lockdown and this will be an opportunity to showcase them.”
Co-organiser and MC Dave Urwin added: “Cellar Bards offers a great chance for writers of all ages and styles to come and read or perform their work in a welcoming and relaxed environment. Poetry, prose, flash fiction, short novel extracts, monologues, are all welcome. We are not exclusively spoken word, as there is always room for a song or two as well.”
Open mic spots are available for writers of poetry, short stories, micro-fiction and novels (max five minutes each). Just put your name down at the door if you want to read, or go along to enjoy great variety of spoken word performances.
See The Cellar Bards Facebook page for more information. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/333544513348067/
