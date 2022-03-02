Self-service library kiosk opens in Teifi market town
A self-service library has been opened in Newcastle Emlyn.
The library, which is located within the Foyer of the Cawdor Hall Building, is the first of its kind in Carmarthenshire, to offer its members state of the art interactive technology at the scan of a library card.
The vending kiosk allows library members to choose from a selection of the latest fiction and non-fiction book titles. Once users have selected their titles the kiosk will provide a useful printed receipt for the transaction.
A 32-space self-service reservation locker allows library members to collect and return items they have reserved from an extensive online catalogue. Users are notified by text when their items are ready for collection from the locker and can be picked up at a time to suit themselves, even when the branch is unmanned.
The new service also has a computer suite with four stations and six tablets available for use throughout the day as well as free Wi-Fi throughout.
Cllr Peter Hughes Griffiths said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our library members this service which is a first for our county. Our library book vending kiosks provide continuation of service to new and existing library users while our reservation lockers enable library customers to access the vast library catalogue and have any title delivered to a pick-up locker for collection at a time convenient to them. Our Library Assistants will be on hand to introduce customers to the new technology over the coming weeks.”
