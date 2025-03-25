A misconduct hearing has begun into a senior Dyfed-Powys Police officer who is facing multiple allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards female colleagues, including unwanted touching, sexually inappropriate comments, and being dismissive of the opinions of female staff members.
Superintendent Gary Davies is alleged to have “behaved in an inappropriate manner towards female colleagues and engaged in misogynist behaviour,” including twice touching female colleagues at a Christmas part in December 2017.
Documents show he is also alleged to have, on three separate occasions between 2018 and 2020, sent a female colleague messages requesting her to run away with him, despite the colleague not responding and informing the officer this was inappropriate.
Superintendent Davies is also alleged to have “behaved in a manner, which made females feel excluded in the workplace” including participating in an exclusively male WhatsApp group, excluding female staff members from meetings, being dismissive of the opinions of female staff members, giving female colleagues work that was below their level of expertise and giving preference to men in respect of work allocation and recognition.
He is also accused of commenting on the physical appearance of female colleagues and making inappropriate remarks towards them during meetings.
Superintendent Davies allegedly made references to the appearance or sexuality of female members of police staff, likening them to motor vehicles such as “Ferrari”, “Rolls Royce” or “Porsche”.
In another alleged incident, Superintendent Davies made sexually inappropriate comments about other female members of staff in front of another female colleague.
If the conduct allegations are proven, the behaviour would amount to a breach of the Professional Standards of Behaviour relating to authority, respect and courtesy; equality and diversity; and discreditable conduct.
The misconduct hearing began at Dyfed-Powys Police headquarters in Carmarthen on 24 March, and is expected to last until 11 April.