MACHYNLLETH is set for a jobs boost later this year after the completion of a £1.75m transformation of a town petrol station which is now set to be closed until July.
The Texaco garage on Doll Street, owned by Ascona Group, will be knocked down and rebuilt, creating 14 jobs.
The new site, where work is expected to begin on 30 January and take six months to complete, will have an increased number of fuel pumps boasting eight with dedicated HGV lanes.
There will also be pumps for gas oil and kerosene at the kerbside, while tank capacity will be increased.
The retail area will be expanded to 3,500 sq ft with an addition eight full time and four part time jobs created for the local area, the Ascona Group said.
Additional parking and space for up to 12 EV points, along with a rollover car wash are also incorporated into the plans.
“C+A Design were appointed to create the site sympathetic to existing buildings in the area whilst incorporating green and environmentally friendly systems within the infrastructure,” Ascona said.
“They were also appointed for our premier site at Ascona Green Garage in Pembrokeshire.”
The new Nisa branded store will keep an expanded range of products as part of the refurbishment, along with a Food to Go outlet.
With the site closed for the duration of the rebuild, the Ascona Group said it was “sorry for any inconvenience this may cause in the short term whilst the site is brought up to date and future proofing for the local community.”