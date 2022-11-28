Letter to the Editor: I hope that you will allow me to correct a few details that were included in the report Disabled drivers fear Aber parking (Cambrian News, 23 November).
I was not representing the Ceredigion Disability Forum when I spoke to your community news reporter, Alex Bowen.
I did make it clear that these were my personal views and those of others who had commented on the forum’s Facebook group. Therefore it is incorrect to say that the Disability Forum has expressed its concern over the situation its members and other disabled residents in Aberystwyth now face.
The ability to park on many streets in Aberystwyth has been taken away by the introduction of the widened pavements. These issues are in Pier Street, parts of Terrace Road and Chalybeate Street, not Portland Road and Baker Street as stated.
The issue with Market Street is that the 24-hour disabled parking bays have been removed and replaced with bays in Eastgate that are not operational for 24 hours.
Julie Parker,
Waunfawr