Seven children and two adults have been helped to shore off the coast of Gwynedd.
The coastguard paged the volunteer crew at 3.07pm on Wednesday, 23 August to assist in towing a vessel ashore.
The casualty vessel, a 7.3m rib with two adults and seven children on board, was being towed by another vessel that was experiencing difficulties with the tow and made the call for assistance.
On arrival at the scene the crew assessed the situation and the seven children, who were all wearing lifejackets, along with a member of the lifeboat crew, returned to Pwllheli Marina on the vessel that had been assisting with the tow.
The lifeboat crew, after establishing a safe tow, towed the casualty vessel and the two adult casualties to the marina. After carrying out casualty care on the child casualties they were then handed over to the care of the waiting coastguard team.
At 2.32pm the following day (Thursday, 24 August), the coastguard called on Abersoch RNLI once again assistance, following reports of two people out paddle boarding who had not returned at the expected time.
The Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was launched at 2.44pm and headed towards the moorings located at the Warren side of the bay. The two paddleboarders were spotted by the Beach Patrol jetski. The casualties were escorted ashore by the Beach Patrol and they were then handed over to the care of the Abersoch coastguard team.
The lifeboat returned to the station at 3.06pm where it was then washed down, refuelled and left ready for service.
A spokesperson for Abersoch RNLI said: "It is important to always let someone know where you are going, what time you expect to return and that you have a means of calling for help whenever you head out onto the water.
"If you are concerned that someone is overdue call 999 and ask for the coastguard."