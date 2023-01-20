A Porthmadog man who admitted committing four sexual assaults has been spared immediate jail by magistrates.
Andrew Bridgewater, of Brittannia Cottage, Brittannia Terrace, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 10 January.
The 65-year-old pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault on a female aged over 16 by intentional touching.
The crimes occurred between 1 May and 30 June 2021; between 1 and 31 August 2021; on 17 August 2021; and on 3 January last year, the court heard.
Bridgewater was handed a total of 16 weeks in jail - four weeks for each assault - but escaped immediate jail with magistrates suspending the sentence for 18 months.
Magistrates said that while the offences “are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified,” there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”
Bridgewater will also be on the sex offenders’ register for seven years.
He was also handed a 90 day alcohol ban and must undertake rehabilitation activities as part of a community order.
Bridgewater must also pay compensation of £350 for each offence and was made the subject of restraining orders.