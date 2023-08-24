An organisation supporting adults and children from across Wales who have experienced sexual abuse is celebrating its 30th anniversary by hosting a sponsored walk from Lampeter University to Aberystwyth University.
New Pathways launched in Merthyr Tydfil in September 1993 as a volunteer helpline for people who experienced sexual assault. Over the last 30 years, the organisation expanded, bringing its services to Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire, Powys, Pembrokeshire and all across South Wales.
The 3x30 walk against sexual assault is one of many celebrations organised by the group. It will see a mix of ten people working at the New Pathways organisation, and survivors of sexual assault, walking 30km everyday for three days. Members of the public are invited to take part in the final stretch of the walk, from Borth to Aberystwyth University.
The event will feature keynote speakers, including Sexual assault survivor, book publisher and poet Aaron Kent. Mr Kent said: “I think it’s a good opportunity to demonstrate that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Having survivors band together as a group shows how far everyone has come and how far you can come. When it happened to me, I wanted to hide away and never be seen in public, but now here we all are.
“I think the work New Pathways is doing is immensely important, my sexual assault happened when I was in the military. I don’t think I’d be here today if I didn’t access the therapy I got through Cornwall Rape and Sexual Assault Centre. It shut down a couple of years after I left, I wouldn’t be here if we had already lost it.
“I think that’s the most important thing for me, making sure these services get the funding they need to stay open. Once they’re gone, it will be much more difficult to set up a new one, than it would be to keep what we had open.”
The walk has been called the ‘brainchild’ of New Pathways’ training and development officer in Aberystwyth, Mateo Morandi.
Mr Morandi said: “I really want to make sure that people are aware of our existence and the services we provide. I’m an avid walker, which is what inspired the idea for the walk. We’re hoping to raise £3,000, all of the money will stay in the area, going towards new support services.
“We have services that help adults and children recover from the trauma of their experiences by offering specialist counselling. We run Sexual Abuse Referral Centres - including one in Aberystwyth - that are available 24/7.”
In preparation for the event, Mr Morandi walked the whole route by himself. Battling against the rain made the 90 km journey hard enough, but the challenge became greater when he discovered the trail route on his map had been buried by dense grassland and bogs.
Mr Morandi said: “It was one of the worst things for me, I don’t know how I managed to finish. My feet were soaked on both days, and the rucksack carrying all of my supplies was too.
“Eventually I knocked on the door of a private house and asked if I could shelter on their porch to get changed and make some coffee. They offered me a place inside and were so kind, they gave me the confidence to carry on through what was definitely the hardest day.
The walk will take place at Lampeter University at 9am Saturday, 26 August and is expected to reach Aberystwyth University on Monday, 28 August at about 6pm. You can donate to the event here.