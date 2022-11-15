‘SHAG week’: Raunchy Aberystwyth University campus events arouse female students’ concerns
Aberystwyth University students’ union has been criticised by female postgraduates over its raunchy ‘SHAG week’ events including ‘Clitorarti Art’ and a kink workshop.
The events running this week (14-18 November) have aroused concerns from a group of female students aged between 21 and 28 who contacted the Cambrian News anonymously.
They say the SHAG (Sexual Health Awareness and Guideance) week events hosted by the students’ union means the university’s latest cohort – and particularly young women – will feel pressured into sex as they start life on campus.
But the union hit back saying the events are about creating openness about a too-often taboo topic – with insufficient sex education throughout schooling often failing students.
However the group members told the Cambrian News they are concerned the events will normalise extreme fetishes, ‘porn-addled’ male violence and objectification - which could also lead to sexual harassment and even assault.
But the students’ union website says the point of the workshops is to educate men and women about consent and healthy relationships as well as encouraging confidence and sex positivity – thus reducing the likelihood of harassment, exploitation and abuse.
None of the events overtly contain, condone or encourage types of sexual activity and appear to be entirely educational.
It is unclear if Aberystwyth University is aware of the events or whether it has endorsed them or not.
The group of female students told The Cambrian News: “There is a lot of pressure to have sex as a young woman starting university, and there can be coercion to do things we are not comfortable with, or be accused of being frigid or a prude.
“We don’t feel comfortable discussing openly our discomfort on this subject because we get labelled as boring, heteronormative types.
“The workshop on Kink on Wednesday is particularly concerning, especially as we know that young people are consuming a lot of free, violent online porn which is affecting their understanding of sexual relationships.
“This seems to be further normalisation of fetish, and often violent sex practices, such as breathplay, BDSM, slapping and spitting etc.
“We don’t feel it is right for the university to be encouraging sexual practices around kink and fetish which tend to be a form of violence and objectification of women, especially in pornography online - most of which is violent.
“We feel it is especially wrong the university are promoting this when there is a culture of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape in our universities - much of which goes unreported as young women don’t feel it is worth reporting as nothing will happen.
“The university is saying this is about promoting sexual health, information and safety. But why promote such sex practices then?
“Bosses are apologists for the normalisation of pornography and kink in our society.
“A problem that is growing. Sex education in schools is not good and many students have grown up learning about sex from pornography online.
“This means they’ve learnt little about respectful, consensual, positive sexual relationships with mutual pleasure.
“Why isn’t the university promoting this instead? Why does it choose to groom its students into kink? Why teach its female students how to satisfy porn-addled males?”
But on its website, the students’ union states: “Your SU President Ash (Aisleen Sturrock) is focused on making sure it is accessible to receive sexual healthcare and information, and lessening the stigma and shame given to being sex positive.
“This week we are hosting a SHAG campaign so that students can have sexual confidence and see sex as exactly what it should be – fun!
“We will be hosting SHAG week from 14 to 18 November which will be filled with fun activities and workshops, all to get you thinking about safe and fun sex!”
The list of events for the week include an aerial fitness exotic workshop, which teaches students the basics in pole and floor dance routines, Cliterarti Art – in which students will make vagina sculptures – and a kink workshop, where educational organisation Pinkie Promise will offer advice on communication, safety and consent while pursuing more unorthodox sexual activity.
Other activities involve a ‘Sexy Quiz’, teas and coffees where students openly discuss sex, and a Netflix film night.
The National Union of Students published research last year which shows almost two thirds (62 per cent) of students and graduates have experienced sexual violence at UK universities.
Nearly three quarters (70 per cent) of female students and recent graduates have experienced sexual assault, as well as 26 per cent of male students, 61 per cent of non-binary students, and 73 per cent of disabled students.
Students’ union president Aisleen Sturrock said: “Sexual Health and Guidance Week’s (SHAG week) main aim is to promote safe sex in all areas; such as contraception and wellbeing.
“This campaign is about providing factual information, support and empowering everyone to shape their own experiences and boundaries.
“It raises awareness of the importance of consent and zero tolerance to sexual violence and harassment.
“The campaign has been ‘shaped by students’ following ideas from our student population, who wanted to see more information on sexual health and expression.
“When planning the campaign, we took inspiration from other students’ unions sexual health campaigns, including; Sussex SU’s campaign on sex positivity; Greenwich SU (a series of workshops, including a celebrating sex exhibition); and Oxford Brookes (which even got its vice chancellor to take an STI test).”
The Cambrian News has contacted Aberystwyth University for comment.
