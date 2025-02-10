SPF transition year funding for 2025-26 is £902 million for the UK, less than the current financial year but with deprived areas prioritised. Cllr Alun Lenny, Carmarthenshire’s cabinet member for resources, said it was also less than had come via the EU. “Unfortunately that is the result of the vote on Brexit,” he said, although he hoped the £12.9 million could still make a positive difference.