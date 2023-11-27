I’m usually up for any theatrical experience but I must admit to having been a bit scared of SÉANCE at Aberystwyth Arts Centre…
But I finally plucked up the courage to see the show, and stepped inside the shipping container in which it was performed on Sunday, 19 November.
Inside there was a long table with a row of cinema chairs on either side.
We were asked to sit down and place a pair of headphones over our ears and then the lights went out.
We were instructed by the voice in the headphones to put our hands on the table.
With the eerie voice, the sound effects and the feeling of the table moving beneath our hands, the action took place entirely in darkness.
It was unsettling, disorientating and bewildering but I am glad I went, as were the two people I went with.
SÉANCE heads off to Sydney next but if it comes this way again, try it for yourself – if you’re brave enough...