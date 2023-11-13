The arrival of a shipping container at Aberystwyth Arts Centre is causing quite a stir, with staff saying its like nothing they have ever experienced before.
The container houses a new immersive show called SÉANCE and its arrival in Aberystwyth coincides with the ABERTOIR International Horror Festival of Wales.
SÉANCE transforms the inside of a shipping container into a Victorian séance room. Over 20 minutes it explores the psychology of a group of people, and asks that they believe in what might be conjured up in the room with them.
DARKFIELD has taken its containers all over the world including the Venice International Film Festival, the Tribeca Film Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and most recently Australia and Saudi Arabia. Because this performance takes place in complete darkness it may not be suitable for those with claustrophobia. It is also advertised as suitable for those aged 14+.
Some of those who have experienced the show, including Aberystwyth Arts Centre deputy director Louise Amery and assistant operations and planning manager Med Rendell, try to explain what it is like in the video above.
Have you seen SÉANCE? If so, let us know what you thought about it.