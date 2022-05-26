Shire horse festival to return to Aberaeron
Thursday 26th May 2022
(West Wales Shire Horse Society )
THE West Wales Shire Horse Society’s annual show will return to Aberaeron later this year, organisers have confirmed.
The event, which has had to be postponed in recent years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will return to Alban Square in Aberaeron on Sunday, 24 July from 11am.
The organisers say: “We are coming back this year bigger and better with a little something for all the family to enjoy.
“In addition to the beautiful shire horses there will be a vintage vehicle display, face painting and a sweet treat van.
“We would like to say a big thank you to Ceredigion County Council for allowing us to use the field we would also like to thank everyone that has sponsored our shire horse society.”
If you'd like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
