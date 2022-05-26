Shire horse festival to return to Aberaeron

THE West Wales Shire Horse Society’s annual show will return to Aberaeron later this year, organisers have confirmed.

The event, which has had to be postponed in recent years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will return to Alban Square in Aberaeron on Sunday, 24 July from 11am.

The organisers say: “We are coming back this year bigger and better with a little something for all the family to enjoy.

“In addition to the beautiful shire horses there will be a vintage vehicle display, face painting and a sweet treat van.