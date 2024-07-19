ABERAERON'S Square Field will play host to the West Wales Shire Horse Society's Annual Show on Sunday, 28 July.
The annual event draws crowds from far and wide and organisers promise there will be a little something or everyone on the day.
Gates open from 11am, with the show starting at 12pm.
A spokesperson from the society said: "In addition to the beautiful shire horses there will be a vintage vehicle display, ice-cream, bouncy castle, face painting and a sweet treat van.
"We would like to say a big thank you to Ceredigion County Council for allowing us to use the field we would also like to thank everyone that has sponsored our shire horse society."