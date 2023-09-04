AN investigation has been launched following the collapse of the ceiling inside Dolgellau’s Spar store.
North Wales Police says the Health and Safety Executive and Gwynedd Council will investigate the incident at the shop and post office on Plas yn Dref on Saturday.
Off-duty firefighter Ernie Hughes helped pull a member of staff from rubble after the ceiling collapsed, and police were called to the store at around 12.55pm.
Emergency services arrived quickly and two members of staff and one member of the public were able to escape the store.
The police sent a specialist search team rushed to the scene location to assist colleagues from the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to ensure no-one else was trapped in the building.
The area surrounding the shop remained closed for a considerable time.
Chief Inspector Rob Rands of North Wales Police thanked local residents and business owners “for their co-operation and understanding” during that time.
The Welsh Ambulance Services said two casualties were taken by road to hospital, with one going to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor and one to Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.
Dolgellau councillor Linda Morgan said she hopes those injured are better soon.
“My thoughts are also with the staff who were in the shop that day,” she said.
A spokesperson for Spar UK told the Cambrian News on Saturday: “We are aware of a structural incident at our Dolgellau store which took place earlier today. Currently store colleagues and a member of the public are receiving medical treatment. We are awaiting updates before commenting further.”
On Monday, they released another statement, saying: “Following the incident in our store on Saturday we are supporting those colleagues and the member of the public affected as well as working with the HSE and our structural engineers to establish what caused the internal structure to collapse.
“We are aware of the vital role our store plays in the community so are working hard to establish an interim solution that will enable customers to access vital services such as the post office, we will use this page to keep our customers informed as plans are put into place.
“In the meantime, Post Office services are available in our stores in Barmouth and Machynlleth.
“We would like to thank you for your support.”