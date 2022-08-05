Show raises £2,000 for Blood Bikes Wales
Sunday 7th August 2022 1:00 pm
LAMPETER Agricultural Show 2019 presidents Dafydd and Delyth Jones have presented a cheque for £2,000 to Blood Bikes Wales.
This money was raised during the 2019 show year but due to Covid restrictions it was handed over at this year’s show.
Also in the picture is 2022 show president Gwen Jones.
A Blood Bikes Wales spokesperson said they managed to continue their good work despite losing some funding during the lockdown periods and they also took on the delivery of cancer medicine to vulnerable people.
