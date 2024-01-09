Carys, who grew up in Parma, Italy, and whose father is Sicilian, is a Michelin trained chef. Her focus is now to introduce Sicilian street-food to Aberystwyth, her trade mark being arancini, not forgetting her delicious Tiramisu pots! Mother of two Carys moved to Aberystwyth in 2018 to be close to her Welsh Mum and family.