A Sicilian street food café will open to the public in Aberystwyth tomorrow.
Carys’s Angolino (Carys’s little corner), is a new venture for Carys Volpe who has been running a pop-up stall at Aberystwyth farmers market and local festivals for the past four years.
Carys, who grew up in Parma, Italy, and whose father is Sicilian, is a Michelin trained chef. Her focus is now to introduce Sicilian street-food to Aberystwyth, her trade mark being arancini, not forgetting her delicious Tiramisu pots! Mother of two Carys moved to Aberystwyth in 2018 to be close to her Welsh Mum and family.
“I’m so excited for my new venture” says Carys.
“I can’t wait to offer, on a regular basis, my produce and high-quality local coffee and pastries. Supporting local producers for me is essential”
The café is located at the corner of Cambrian Place and Union Street and will be open from 9am-6pm, Thursday-Saturday from tomorrow, Thursday, 11 January.