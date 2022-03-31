Silver Trail Half organisers to donate proceeds to Bronglais Chemo Appeal

Organisers of the Silver Trail Half in Ceredigion have announced they are donating the proceeds of this year’s running event to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal

Set to take place on 2 April, the Silver Trail is a half-marathon off-roader, starting and finishing at Nant yr Arian near Aberystwyth, with a route through Cwmsymlog and up to Nant y Moch reservoir.

A challenging event, there are hills, moors, forestry, streams and a lot of mud!

This is the fifth year the event has been held under the umbrella of Aberystwyth Athletics Club and Karen Kemish and Ian Brandreth of Aberystwyth said they were keen to support the Appeal for a new chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital.

“Both of our mothers died of cancer, so the Bronglais Chemo Appeal is a cause close to our hearts,” said 58-year-old Karen.

“A new purpose-built unit will make such a difference. It is vital that we have cancer services locally.”

As well as the adults’ event, there are also junior races for under-7s, 7 to 11-year-olds and 12 to 16-year-olds. The pair are hoping to see 150 adults and 100 children taking part.

The entry fee includes a medal and a Silver Trail T-shirt – although there is the option to have a tree planted on your behalf instead of receiving a T-shirt through treesnottees.com

Karen said she and Ian launched the event five years ago because they felt Nant yr Arian was perfect for running, with its beautiful views and the chance to see red kites.

“The last two events have had to be held virtually because of the pandemic, so it will be great to see everyone taking part together again this year,” added Karen.

“Anyone can do it. There is a four-hour time slot to finish in. Come and take part, it’s great fun.”