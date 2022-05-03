Singer pays for drinks at pub

PUNTERS at the Golden Fleece Inn can have a pint on Paul Heaton from the Beautiful South.

The singer has put some cash behind the bar of the Tremadog pub to mark his 60th birthday and thank fans for supporting his career over the years.

He has put cash behind the bar at 60 pubs, and three of them, including the Golden Fleece, are in Wales.

Heaton took to Twitter to make the announcement. He did not confirm how much money he had put behind the bars but said locals should drink “until the bar runs dry”.

He originally planned to cycle to all 60 pubs and perform at each one but had to rethink the tour after the pandemic led to recording delays. Putting cash behind the bars instead is his way of making up for the change of plan.

Explaining the singer’s connection to the inn, Stuart Nashir-Hallard, director of Golden Fleece Ltd, said: “We first met Paul about 10 years ago when he preformed a gig here. Tickets sold out within minutes as I recall.

“He’s a really lovely down to earth guy who’s passionate about pubs and keeping the local pub alive.”

Commenting on his generous donation to the bar, Stuart added: “I think it’s a great gift to his fans. I’ve never heard of anyone else doing this and when we were approached we were delighted to take part. We have already had some of his fans in for drinks, some of whom were at the gig he performed here.”

A post on The Golden Fleece Facebook page on Monday night said: “Cheers to Paul Heaton and thanks to all of his fans and our regulars who came in to raise a glass to him on his 60th birthday. What a legend he is buying everyone drinks.