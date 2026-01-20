Plans for large digital advertising screens at Aberystwyth train station have been labelled “inappropriate” by the town council.
Network Rail has applied to Ceredigion County Council to install two free standing 65” digital advertising screens at the station on Alexandra Road.
The plans say that one is to be positioned on platform 1 and one at the front of the station.
Network Rails has twice failed to get large scale advertising screens at Bow Street station over fears that it will distract motorists on the A487, while the plans for Aberystwyth has already received objections from the town council “due to the visual impact on the listed building”.
The Aberystwyth train station building – opened in 1864 – is Grade II listed.
Planning documents said: “Currently there are a number of static advertisement displays throughout the station and on the platform which do not meet the needs of station users due to having to be manually changed and updated with information which may not occur in real time.
“Whilst the primary use will be advertising, the digital displays will also be used for Emergency information and updates on trains and delays.
“The screens will be dual purpose operating as customer information screens when required, adding a broader value and need for the display within the station.”
“The installation of two digital screens at Aberystwyth station is a carefully considered decision aimed at enhancing the overall passenger experience while preserving the station's historic integrity.”
Aberystwyth Town Council said it objected to the plans “due to the visual impact on the listed building” noting that “the proposed installations are inappropriate for an historic listed building”.
The council added that should the application be approved “a condition should be placed to ensure that any advertising be bilingual, with priority given to the Welsh language.”
If you want to keep abreast of what’s happening when it comes to statutory or planning notices, you can simply visit publicnoticesportal.uk and enter your post code.
The portal is a one-stop shop for all of the notices placed with local authorities across the UK.
The Labour Government said that it wants to limit the requirement for public notices when it comes to licensing and, previously, the Cardiff Bay administration backed down on a suggestion that you county council would not have to publish in print its plans for tax or services charge increases.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.