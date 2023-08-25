A Machynlleth-based singer-songwriter and artist has released a book of song lyrics, poetry and sketches, providing an insight into more than 30 years of his creativity.
Scott Boohai, who fronted UK indie band Boohai Soul in the late 1990s, now lives off grid in the Eryri hills at Bron yr Aur, the remote cottage made famous by Led Zeppelin.
After hundreds of gigs in Birmingham and touring around the UK, Scott retreated to work on new material and it has taken almost 20 years for him to re-emerge.
The book spans the period between 1990 and 2022 from his time spent touring with a performance art theatre group and in various bands across the UK and Europe through to the present day where he fronts an eclectic global supergroup of 49 musicians!
The collection, Scott says, is a mash-up of youthful ambition, exhausted despair, pop politics and humour, occasional Gothic theatrics and disappointment, self-doubt and unrequited love but all with an overriding message of acceptance of hope.
Scott says of the book: “Our vinyl album release has been delayed so many times now due to the pandemic, Brexit, vinyl shortages and many more issues, and we kept getting messages asking if the record was still happening and so on.
“I thought it would be a good opportunity to create something that could be released immediately, and it has turned out to be a blessing in disguise and an opportunity to look through three decades of sketches, notes and lyrics.”
The book, I’m more like Robinson Crusoe than Danny LaRusso, is now available from selected independent bookshops in the UK, Europe and the USA and globally from Amazon at tinyurl.com/ScottBoohai
Closer to home, it is also available from Pen’rallt Gallery Bookshop in Machynlleth.
You can find out more about Scott Boohai and his ’49-piece global supergroup’ at www.scottboohai.com, and you can follow them on social media at www.facebook.com/scottboohai, www.instagram.com/scott_boohai/ and twitter.com/realbronyraur
