A new group has been set up in Aberaeron to help people living with Parkinson’s and their carers.
ParkinSings, a pilot project between Parkinson's UK Cymru and social enterprise Choirs For Good, will give those with Parkinson’s and their carers an opportunity to enjoy the benefits of community singing and see if it can help improve control of the voice and breathing, as well as benefit mental and emotional wellbeing.
Over the course of three months, regular group singing sessions will be held in The Feathers Hotel, Aberaeron on Tuesdays from 1pm to 3pm.
This project is funded by the Arts Council of Wales’ Health and Wellbeing Lottery Fund.
As part of the project, singing groups have also been established in north and south Wales. With World Parkinson’s Day coming up on 11 April 2025, the three groups will come together to kick off a month of activity with a performance at the Senedd in Cardiff, showcasing participants’ efforts and raising awareness of the condition to Members of the Senedd and the wider public.
Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time. It’s the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK, including 8,300 in Wales.
Wendy Allison, Community Development Coordinator for mid and north Wales at Parkinson’s UK Cymru, said: “People with Parkinson’s tell us that getting involved with activities in the local community can make a real difference – so why not join the group singing sessions in Aberaeron?
“We’re delighted to be working in collaboration with Choirs for Good on this project. People with Parkinson’s can, at times, have issues with vocal strength leading to speech being affected, so taking part in the choir could potentially be beneficial.”