PLASTIC straws, cutlery and cotton buds will be banned in Wales from Monday as new powers come into force.
The ban on single use plastic items comes into force on Monday, 30 October, meaning you will no longer be able to buy or be provided certain items.
In December last year, Wales became the first part of the UK to legislate against a thorough list of single-use plastics when the Senedd approved legislation to ban selling unnecessary, disposable products to consumers.
Banned items
A list of plastic items that will be banned from Monday, 30 October
Single-use plastic plates
Single-use plastic cutlery
Single-use plastic drinks stirrers
Cups made of expanded or foamed extruded polystyrene.
Takeaway food containers made of expanded or foamed extruded polystyrene
Single-use plastic balloon sticks
Single-use plastic-stemmed Cotton buds
Single-use plastic drinking straws (exemptions for those who need them to eat and drink safely and independently)
The Welsh Government says the new law is a key step in reducing the flow of damaging plastic waste into the Welsh environment and is being introduced following consultation with the public and other stakeholders.
It will give local authorities the power to enforce the offence of supplying or offering to supply the commonly littered items – even when they are free.
Minister for Climate Change, Julie James, celebrated the upcoming ban, saying: “This is a proud moment for Wales as we make another stride forward in eradicating plastic from our beaches, streets, and landfill.
“If we all take a ‘Team Wales’ approach and look to reuse, recycle and repair more, it’ll help create a greener future for generations to come.
“Single-use plastics are discarded without thought, causing harm to wildlife and our environment.
“These bans build on the actions of communities across Wales who are reducing their reliance on unnecessary single-use plastic.
“We’re asking businesses and organisations to ready themselves for the change by reducing their stock levels, recycling existing stock and consider switching to reusable alternatives – and where this isn’t possible, looking at non-plastic alternatives.”
The second phase of the ban will include plastic single-use carrier bags, polystyrene lids for cups and food containers and products made of oxo-degradable plastic.
This will come into force before the end of the Senedd term, the Welsh Government says.