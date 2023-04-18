Siop Griffiths in Dyffryn Nantlle will receive £205,809 from the National Lottery to deliver activities to change people’s attitudes and behaviours when it comes to climate change.
The community will be supported to take steps to reduce the impact of their travel, food, energy and buying methods on the climate, reducing their carbon footprint.
Ben Gregory, Siop Griffiths secretary, said: “We are delighted to receive the grant. We want to work with the communities of the Nantlle Valley to ensure everyone can contribute to tackling climate change in the area by taking specific steps and working and supporting each other. The four-year project will allow us to work over the long term to make a real impact on reducing individual and organisations’ carbon emissions, through behaviour change”.
John Rose, Wales director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We want to help communities across Wales recognise that climate change is everybody’s business, and we can all make a difference. Our funding will help people in their communities to take some simple steps which collectively will contribute to reducing our carbon emissions across Wales.”
He said the grant has been “made possible by financial institutions such as banks and building societies voluntarily offering funds from accounts unclaimed after 15 years for good causes”.
“We work with the Welsh Government on the priorities for spending these funds,” he added.