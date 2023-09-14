Historical buildings in mid Wales are under threat due to a lack of skilled craftspeople, according to one of the region’s architects.
A severe shortage of skilled craftspeople, specialising in stone masonry, carpentry, and other critical skills essential for building conservation work, could mean more listed buildings coming into disrepair.
Doug Hughes, principal architect and managing director of Hughes Architects said: “In recent years, we’ve witnessed a concerning decline in the number of skilled craftspeople, particularly those proficient in stone masonry, carpentry, and other essential skills for building conservation work.
“Our heritage buildings are not just structures, they are living legacies that connect us to our past and define our future. Without a new generation of craftspeople trained in the intricate art of building conservation, we stand to lose these treasures.”
He is calling on the Welsh Government, the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), local colleges, and other stakeholders to take urgent action.
“Urgent steps are needed to create additional courses and training opportunities to nurture the next generation of skilled craftspeople. These programmes should cater to individuals of all ages, ensuring that these invaluable skills are passed down and preserved for future generations.
“We are willing to collaborate with educational institutions, government bodies, and fellow professionals to create a comprehensive strategy for addressing this shortage,” he added.
“These architectural treasures are not just relics of the past; they are living, breathing monuments to our history and culture. With the right investments in training and education, we can ensure that Mid Wales’ architectural heritage remains intact for generations to come.”