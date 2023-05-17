A small scale renewable energy scheme with big aims to “contribute to local and national energy decarbonisation objectives” is to come before Gwynedd council planners.
The council's planning department has received an application for a domestic 48sq metre solar array. The project is to provide solar energy at a 16-acre small holding at Minffordd, near Penrhyndeudraeth.
The plans call for permission to site the 8kW domestic solar energy array on a frame. The development would comprise of 22 solar panels, positioned in two rows of 11 and would be sited on a piece of agricultural land.
The application site is described as being located “along the road from the Min Y Traeth estate to Abergafren”.
The planning application has been submitted by a Dr Norma Emery, with the agent listed as Dr Martin Emery.
The proposals describe the alternative energy source as being “tucked into a hollow against a south-facing cliff on scrub land used for sheep grazing".
The planning application also claims that “the installation would not be visible from or affect any nearby property, road or car park".
The applicants also say in their submission, that they hope the scheme ”would contribute to both local and national energy decarbonisation objectives”.
The proposals note that the solar scheme would have a capacity for 0.01 Megawatts.
The application also says that public consultation has been carried out, and the plans say have also been “discussed with immediate neighbours”.