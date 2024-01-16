The warning on Thursday, which runs throughout the day, says: "A band of snow showers will start the day running across parts of west Wales, however as the wind changes to a more northwesterly direction these will increasingly affect parts of, north Wales, northwest England, and perhaps reaching parts of the northwest Midlands later in the day. "Generally many places in this area will only see 1-2 cm or so of snow, with any quickly melting on the immediate coastlines. However, where showers align, some narrow corridors could see 5-10 cm of snowfall.