FOLLOWING a light dusting of snow on Tuesday morning, forecasters are predicting further flurries this week, with the west coast possibly seeing snowfall on Thursday morning.
The latest forecast from the Met Office warns that condition will remain cold throughout this week, but could turn stormy over the weekend as temperatures rise.
A snow and ice warning is in place for the rest of today across northwest Wales, which is replaced by a new yellow warning, largely for north Wales on Wednesday until midday.
Snow is most likely along the western coast of Wales on Thursday, with a yellow warning in place, but it is unlikely to stick according to forecasters at Accuweather.
The warning on Thursday, which runs throughout the day, says: "A band of snow showers will start the day running across parts of west Wales, however as the wind changes to a more northwesterly direction these will increasingly affect parts of, north Wales, northwest England, and perhaps reaching parts of the northwest Midlands later in the day. "Generally many places in this area will only see 1-2 cm or so of snow, with any quickly melting on the immediate coastlines. However, where showers align, some narrow corridors could see 5-10 cm of snowfall.
"This most likely in parts of northwest England. "In addition, ice will likely be a significant hazard across much of the region."
The weather is set to change over the weekend, with temperatures rising, giving way to the chance of more stormy weather.