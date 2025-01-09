Snow has settled on Aberystwyth's promenade as the region received a dusting overnight.
Many parts of Wales woke up on Thursday morning to a thin layer of snow as temperatures dropped to as low as -5°C in Aberystwyth overnight.
Dyfed-Powys Police has issued a warning to motorists, saying road conditions are extremely poor in the Capel Bangor and surrounding areas due to ice.
A weather warning for snow and ice remains in place until 11am on Thursday morning.
A thin layer of snow near the hut on south beach, Aberystwyth (Supplied)
Did you get any snow where you are?