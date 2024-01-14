FORECASTERS have issued a yellow warning for snow and ice this week across western parts of Wales.
A warning for snow and ice has been issued for Tuesday for parts of Wales with another warning for snow covering the entire west coast from midnight on Wednesday until the end of Thursday.
The greatest chance for snow in Aberystwyth will be on Thursday night between 1am and 6am, with Accuweather saying there is a 55 per cent chance that the coastal area will see a coating of up to 1cm of snow.
The Met Office yellow warning for snow says: "The heaviest and most frequent snow showers will be across northern Scotland during Wednesday morning, before developing across parts of southwest Scotland, Northern Ireland, northwest England and Wales later in the day.
"Snow showers are likely to continue during Wednesday night and well into Thursday.
"Whilst accumulations will vary due to the nature of showers, 2-5 cm of snow is expected in many places.
"Where showers become more organised, there is a chance some low-lying areas could see 10 cm in a few hours."
The warning on Tuesday covers the northern part of Wales, just north of Aberystwyth and runs throughout the day.
The Met Office says: "Snow showers will continue to feed inland early on Tuesday morning across northern and western Scotland, parts of Wales and northwest England where 2-5 cm of snow is possible over a few hours in some places.
"During the day, an area of more organised rain, sleet and snow is likely to move east with further showers following. There is still some uncertainty in the track of more prolonged snow, and it is possible that at lower elevations across Wales and northern England, this could turn to rain for a time. However, there is a chance some places could see 5-10 cm perhaps 20 cm of snow, particularly across the northern half of Scotland and over higher ground elsewhere."
Although coastal regions may only see a light coating, the snow is more likely to stick inland.
Accuweather says Lampeter will see a coating of snow late on Monday night, Thursday morning and overnight into Friday morning, with 2cm likely.