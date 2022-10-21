Snowdonia National Park scheme to restore traditional field boundaries
The Snowdonia National Park Authority is reaching out to farmers and land managers to take advantage of a new scheme to restore traditional field boundaries in Snowdonia.
Traditional boundaries form an integral part of Snowdonia’s landscape – from dry stone walls and hedgerows, to the rarer slate flag crawiau fences of the slate quarrying areas. As well as serving a practical purpose, these boundaries are also important for wildlife and the environment.
Hedgerows are of particular benefit to biodiversity and the environment. They provide a source of food for wildlife, and they also help the environment by improving air quality, storing carbon and helping to mitigate the effects of heavy rainfall by slowing down water penetration.
Thanks to funding through the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Landscape, Sustainable Places scheme, the National Park Authority is offering land managers financial aid to restore traditional boundaries on their land.
Rhys Owen, the Snowdonia National Park Authority’s head of conservation, woodland and agriculture said: “This is a fantastic scheme that will benefit both land managers and the environment, as well as the wider rural economy through the creation of work for local contractors. The scheme will run for a period of three years, with the first window now open for expressions of interest.”
If land managers would like more information or to express an interest in taking part in the scheme they are welcome to get in touch with the National Park Authority by email on [email protected] or by phoning the head office on 01766 770274. Closing date for the first round of expressions of interest is 5 November.
