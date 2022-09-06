Social enterprise up for prestigious award
Gwynedd social enterprise, Antur Waunfawr, is up for an award.
The Reuse Network Awards have returned for 2022, and the awards aim to celebrate the achievements in the reusing sector during an annual Ceremony.
The Reuse Organisation of the Year award is voted on by the public and will go to a charity or social enterprise who has made an important contribution to the reusing sector in the past year.
Established in 1984, Antur Waunfawr is a Social Enterprise that provides health and wellbeing, work, and training opportunities for individuals with learning disabilities in Gwynedd.
The organisation has developed over the last 35 years and now has a variety of prosperous sustainable businesses, and now they’re up for the 2022 Reuse Organisation of the Year.
Antur Waunfawr are amongst the nominees as recognition of the work they do within their three green businesses. Warws Werdd is a retail outlet established in 2004 which collects furniture and clothes from the community and from the council’s sites to upcycle, reuse, or prepare them for recycling. Nearby Caergylchu is a recycling centre in partnership with Gwynedd Council, where the Antur Shredding business is located, collecting confidential paper waste from businesses across north Wales before wrapping it ready to be turned into tissue paper. And thirdly Beics Antur, a business which hires, sells and services bikes, including an adaptive fleet for individuals with a wide range of disabilities and the elderly.
Antur Waunfawr spokesperson, Osian Owen, said: “We’re extremely proud that the commitment to sustainability and the reduction of our carbon footprint that is so fundamental to Antur Waunfawr’s vision has been recognised.
“And now it’s up to the public. Voting is now officially open, and we urge those who know of the work we do to vote Antur Waunfawr to be the Reuse Organisation of the Year.
“You can cast your vote using the online form. Voting closes on Thursday 15 September and the winner will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on Tuesday 11 October.”
