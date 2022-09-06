Antur Waunfawr are amongst the nominees as recognition of the work they do within their three green businesses. Warws Werdd is a retail outlet established in 2004 which collects furniture and clothes from the community and from the council’s sites to upcycle, reuse, or prepare them for recycling. Nearby Caergylchu is a recycling centre in partnership with Gwynedd Council, where the Antur Shredding business is located, collecting confidential paper waste from businesses across north Wales before wrapping it ready to be turned into tissue paper. And thirdly Beics Antur, a business which hires, sells and services bikes, including an adaptive fleet for individuals with a wide range of disabilities and the elderly.