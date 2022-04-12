Soldier raises thousands for children’s hospices

A soldier from Harlech has raised thousands of pounds for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices by taking on the Thee Peaks challenge completely unassisted.

Sergeant Steve Evans climbed 13,200ft across the three peaks of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, and cycled the 450 miles between them, raising more than £3,300 so far, with more donations coming in.

Commenting on the experience, 41-year-old Steve said: “It was pretty brutal and the weather was pretty harsh at times - I had snow and wind in my face at one stage.

“Day three was one of the hardest day of my life.

“I started out at just past midnight and travelled 18 hours with the Scafell Pike climb in the middle of it and the weather was awful – it was an extreme challenge, especially as I had injured my achilles, but you just have to get through it.”

During the pandemic, Steve decided he wanted to train to do something to help out Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s hospices which care for children across north and mid Wales.

He said: “I think it is a remarkable charity.

“I know that the pandemic has put a lot of strain on charities and I just wanted to give something back to the community and to help seriously ill children.

“I wanted to put something back into the community and it is this that got me through the challenge.”

On Snowdon, the final peak, Steve was met by former colleagues and veterans from the Royal Welsh Fusiliers as well as locals and friends from the Harlech area to complete the challenge.

“It was really great to see people at that point,” said Steve.

“I’d like to thank everyone who helped me and who donated, it really does mean a lot.”

Fundraiser Sarah Ritchie said: “A huge thank you to Steve for taking on this gruelling challenge, what a great achievement.

“Without people like Steve we simply wouldn’t be able to be here for the children and families that needs us the most.

“Thank you Steve.”

People can still donate to Steve’s challenge.