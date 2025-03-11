AN Aberystwyth carpenter who wanted to say thank you to Bronglais Hospital's chemotherapy unit for treating his mum has raised an astonishing amount of money for its appeal.
Andrew Gittins, a self-employed carpenter, ran one-mile loops around Blaendolau playing fields for 24 hours with only 30 minutes sleep on 7 September last year.
His target was £5,000, but his efforts have raised more than £13,000, which will be split between two good causes.
Andrew said: “I decided to run around the Blaendolau one-mile track for 24 hours. My personal aim was to run 100-miles, but my knees gave up and I only managed 91 miles.
“The support I had was unbelievable throughout the whole weekend, I didn’t even run one lap on my own, even throughout the night.
“I wanted to raise money to try and help the Bronglais Chemotherapy Unit who were absolutely amazing in looking after my Mum while she went through treatment and finally got the all clear.
“It went a lot better than I thought it would, it was extremely fun considering the pain I was in doing the same lap over and over. Just knowing that it will hopefully help many people makes it so much easier to do and forget the pain.
“I set out to raise £5,000 but, in the end, I raised £13,075.90 which will be split between the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Bronglais Hospital and Prostate Cancer UK. Thank you to everyone that donated and showed up to help.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “Wow, what an incredible challenge. Thank you to Andrew for taking on this astounding fundraiser for the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Bronglais.
“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide.”