Soul star’s journey will make you laugh and cry

For one night only, Natasha Watts, an international soul singer who now lives in Llangrannog, will perform a collection of beautiful, original and classic tracks at Cardigan’s Mwldan.

With just a piano to support her, Natasha will take you on a journey of music and stories, some that will make you laugh and others that will make you cry.

Natasha, who is enjoying living in Ceredigion and has started to learn Welsh, burst onto the UK Soul music scene in 2009 with her first collaboration with Coolmillion with a track called Show me. This track was to become a firm favourite within the UK Soul music scene and subsequently setting the foundations for Natasha’s success and journey in becoming a well respected UK artist.

Teaming up with Coolmillion in the first years allowed Natasha to gain an insight of what it was like to be a recording artist, through this she discovered the magic that is the Soul music scene. This exposure really helped shape her decision in which musical direction she wanted to go in.

Tracks You & Me This Christmas and critically acclaimed Born a Star followed shortly after.

Born A Star became the first release off of her eponymous album in 2013 which catapulted her into the hearts and souls of the UK.

The momentum from this track presented her with huge support from specialist radio stations with countless interviews, all crediting Natasha with a vivacious stage presence and bubbly personality.

Off the back of this album, Natasha became the support act for soul legend Gladys Knight on her UK tour, performing to well over 30,000 people across the country. Natasha has also toured as a solo artist all over the world. From Angola to Moscow. Germany to Miami – the length and breadth of Europe!

Fast forward to 2016 when Natasha drops her second album 2nd Time Around which propelled her on the journey that lead her to several UK #1’s, magazine covers, credible duets, and support slots with a number of notable soul artists including The Fatback Band, Shalamar, and Gladys Knight. In addition to her supporting artist work, Natasha performed a great deal of sell-out solo shows!

Natasha has written and released well over 100 tracks to date. She constantly strives to provide the audience and her followers with better songs and a better performance – doing so brings her great joy.