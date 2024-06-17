How? We all know how trees help us by ‘breathing in’ carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen through photosynthesis. Well, stems and leaves of seagrass use light to convert carbon dioxide into oxygen in the same way, but more effectively. Carbon dissolved in the ocean is known as ‘blue carbon’. Seagrass is able to trap and store vast amounts of carbon up to 35 times faster than forests. The oxygen is then available for other living organisms to use.