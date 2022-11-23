Help is at hand

If you feel you need support in contacting police, there are organisations that can help you

Dyfed-Powys Police - online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by email at [email protected], call 101, or if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908.

Goleudy - Support for victims and witnesses in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Powys. Call 0300 123 29961.

Live Fear Free - Help and advice to anyone experiencing domestic abuse, knows someone who needs help or practitioners seeking professional advice. Call 0808 80 10 800. Text: 07860077333; Email: [email protected] or visit https://gov.wales/live-fear-free for live webchat.

Welsh Womens Aid - https://welshwomensaid.org.uk/

Relate Cymru - Relate Cymru have centres across Wales, including Aberystwyth and Carmarthen. https://www.relate.org.uk/centre/cymru

BAWSO - Support for people from Black and Ethnic Minority backgrounds who are affected by domestic abuse and other forms of abuse. Call 0800 731817 or [email protected]

Dyn Wales - Dyn project provides support to Heterosexual, Gay, Bisexual and Trans men who are experiencing domestic abuse. 08088010321 http://www.dynwales.org/

Hafan Cymru - Hafan Cymru support people who find themselves in situations that mean they can’t or don’t know how to live safely. 01267 225555, [email protected]