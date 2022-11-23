Living in fear of a partner, cut off from family and friends, controlled in every aspect of life.
This is the reality for many people across Dyfed-Powys who are living with domestic abuse, stalking and harassment – offences which too often go unnoticed as perpetrators and even victims themselves do all they can to hide the signs.
While the consequences of living with domestic abuse can be shattering, for many, the repercussions of speaking out and reporting offences to police appear too big to overcome, leading victims to live in relationships that continue to deteriorate, and with abusive behaviour that continues to escalate.
Recognising the need to highlight the support available to people living with abusive behaviour, Dyfed-Powys Police has launched a campaign aiming to empower victims to take the first step in seeking help as it works to eliminate domestic abuse from its communities.
Det Supt Jayne Butler said: “Domestic abuse is a very complex area of work for police forces across the country, as so many victims fear the consequences they might encounter if they speak out.
“As a force, we have committed to working towards the elimination of domestic abuse, stalking, and harassment, putting structures and processes in place to achieve this. While this might appear to be an enormous task, we believe that striving for anything less than eliminating these kinds of behaviours would be to implicitly accept that they will happen.
“This is not something we are willing to do, and this campaign is just one of the steps we are taking to realise this aim, speaking directly to people living with domestic abuse and highlighting the support we can offer.”
The first stage of the campaign has been guided by the understanding that the decision to leave an abusive relationship is a very difficult one. Victims often believe the consequences of reporting their partner would be worse than continuing to live in the relationship as they face breaking up a family, losing friends, financial difficulties, and the threat of further violence.
However, officers are determined to show that taking the first step in speaking out allows victims to access support to see them through the criminal justice process and gain back their lives.
Help is at hand
If you feel you need support in contacting police, there are organisations that can help you
Dyfed-Powys Police - online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by email at [email protected], call 101, or if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908.
Goleudy - Support for victims and witnesses in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Powys. Call 0300 123 29961.
Live Fear Free - Help and advice to anyone experiencing domestic abuse, knows someone who needs help or practitioners seeking professional advice. Call 0808 80 10 800. Text: 07860077333; Email: [email protected] or visit https://gov.wales/live-fear-free for live webchat.
Welsh Womens Aid - https://welshwomensaid.org.uk/
Relate Cymru - Relate Cymru have centres across Wales, including Aberystwyth and Carmarthen. https://www.relate.org.uk/centre/cymru
BAWSO - Support for people from Black and Ethnic Minority backgrounds who are affected by domestic abuse and other forms of abuse. Call 0800 731817 or [email protected]
Dyn Wales - Dyn project provides support to Heterosexual, Gay, Bisexual and Trans men who are experiencing domestic abuse. 08088010321 http://www.dynwales.org/
Hafan Cymru - Hafan Cymru support people who find themselves in situations that mean they can’t or don’t know how to live safely. 01267 225555, [email protected]