Formerly Barclays, the new store has three optical test rooms and seven staff. The team, half of which are Welsh-speaking, mostly consists of employees from the Caernarfon store; however, three new optical assistants - Carys Jones, Rachel Cox-Gordon and Rosemary Barlow – have been hired. They are supported by Rhianwen Buckley and Shauna Firth who have worked in Specsavers Caernarfon since 2022.