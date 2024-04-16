Porthmadog has a new opticians as part of a £400,000 investment by local owners.
Specsavers opened on 8 April at 79 High Street.
It is spearheaded by Jenny Dogan and Dyfan Jones, who are also directors of the Caernarfon Specsavers store.
Formerly Barclays, the new store has three optical test rooms and seven staff. The team, half of which are Welsh-speaking, mostly consists of employees from the Caernarfon store; however, three new optical assistants - Carys Jones, Rachel Cox-Gordon and Rosemary Barlow – have been hired. They are supported by Rhianwen Buckley and Shauna Firth who have worked in Specsavers Caernarfon since 2022.
Store director Jenny Dogan said: “Dyfan and I are incredibly passionate about giving back to the local community and are pleased to have been able to create jobs for local people.
“We are also passionate about clinical excellence, and our stores are always at the forefront by volunteering for local enhanced pathways to assist the NHS.”
MP Liz Saville-Roberts and MS Mabon ap Gwynfor officially opened the store. Celebrations included a bake sale in aid of the Wales Air Ambulance.
Jenny added: “We loved welcoming new customers and Porthmadog residents to our store for what was the first of many community fundraising events.”