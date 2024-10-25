Speed camera vans are currently not operating in north Ceredigion.
The GoSafe speed camera van, a familiar site in laybys across north Ceredigion, catching speeding motorists in towns and villages, has not been operational since June following the retirement of its operator.
A spokesperson for GoSafe in Dyfed-Powys confirmed: “A Casualty Reduction Officer based in Aberystwyth retired at the end of June 2024.
“The recruitment process for this role is ongoing.
“Whilst we seek to complete this process, we’re using a combination of enforcement officers from other areas and our Operation Ugain teams to ensure the communities continue to be served.”
The team did however confirm that an enforcement vehicle is currently covering the region ‘from Cardigan’ and that Operation Ugain have completed 11 operations in Ceredigion, including eight in Aberystwyth, with three more planned in October and November.
Operation Ugain sees officers across Wales engaging with drivers instead of fining following the 20mph speed limit rollout in September 2023.
This means those driving above the speed enforcement threshold (guidance is set at 26mph) can be offered a 10-minute presentation at a local centre free of charge instead of a ticket, up to officer discretion.