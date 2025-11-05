Despite the awful weather and 42mph winds, a Llanon man once again captivated the community by transforming his garden into an impressive Halloween display, evoking both delight and trepidation among visitors of all ages.
Steve Short set up a large impressive Halloween display in his front garden, including a full front of house projection system set up as backdrop to the display, which featured lighting, spooky background music and sounds.
Steve is no stranger to putting on an incredible display, he is known locally for his Christmas garden display, as well as the Halloween ones. This year he raised over £500 for the Wales Air Ambulance. Extra donations were also made directly to the Charity’s website because of Steve’s fundraiser.
Steve wanted to raise funds for the all-Wales charity after he had many interactions with the charity’s pilots and medics through his work with Aberystwyth University.
Steve works for the university’s grounds section, looking after the playing fields which is the Aberystwyth designated landing area for the Wales Air Ambulance.
Steve is full of admiration for the Wales Air Ambulance Charity, he said: “This is a vital service for everyone. One never knows when anyone of us will need help from this service, and I like to do my bit to try to help with the necessary fundraising.”
Steve’s incredible display, which he starts planning for six months prior, kicked off on 31 October despite the ‘42mph winds’ and ran through to Sunday 2 November.
Steve said: “Despite the unfavourable weather over the weekend, dampening the spirits of many a ghost and ghoul the display was a great success. The constant rain all day on Friday, stopped in time, to allow the crowds to descend to the house.
“We succeeded in raising over £500 for the Wales Air Ambulance, so a massive thanks goes out to everyone that attended and donated.”
Steve’s garden displays first started during the pandemic, when people were restricted to being at home. He decided to set up some garden displays for the children on the estate to enjoy during their daily walks.
Steve then moved on to create a successful Christmas light display, which then progressed to his Halloween spectacular.
Kate Thomas, Wales Air Ambulance’s Regional Fundraising Manager, said: “Despite the horrendous weather Steve worked his socks off, once again, to create a hugely impressive spooky display. Steve is very talented and works hard to produce this impressive display. His displays throughout the year are welcomed by people of all ages.
“We are delighted that this year we’ve benefitted from his hard work and determination to make it a Halloween display not to be missed. Steve has raised an incredible amount for the Wales Air Ambulance, which we are really grateful for.
“The Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise £13 million every year to keep our helicopters in the air and our rapid response vehicles on the road. Steve’s fundraiser will help us to continue to be there for you when you need us the most. Thank you to everyone who has supported Steve’s yearly events for great causes.”
There’s still time to show your support to Steve by donating to his JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/page/stephen-short-4
