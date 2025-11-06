Aberystwyth fire station will host an 'At Your Service' event on Thursday.
The open day, held in partnership between Mid and West Wales Fire Service and Ceredigion County Council, invites members of the Emergency Services and Armed Forces to the event which has been designed to showcase the wide range of services, support and opportunities available to those who serve or have served.
The event is open to currently serving personnel, veterans, and their families and those attending will have the chance to meet explore career, volunteering an training opportunities long with wellbeing and community support services.
The event will take place between 2pm and 7pm on Thursday, 13 November.
The free event will also have activities available for children.
