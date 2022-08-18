St John Ambulance Cymru wins materials boost
A group that provides life-saving first aid at events throughout Wales has won building materials to help modernise its facilities.
St John Ambulance Cymru has won £500 worth of materials from Selco Builders Warehouse through the builders merchant’s newly-launched Community Heroes campaign.
And it could get better yet for the charity, which will go forward to a public vote final later in the year with £5,000 up for grabs for the winner.
St John Ambulance Cymru has over 1,500 active volunteers across Wales who give hundreds of hours every week to support local events, ensuring there is first aid for all.
James Cordell, support manager at St John Ambulance Cymru, said: “We’re delighted to win these building materials through Community Heroes.
“Our committed volunteers are on the frontline throughout Wales, working with the NHS, Welsh Ambulance other partner agencies.
“Not only that, but we are also training local groups, schools and businesses in life-saving first aid.
“Winning Selco Community Heroes will help us modernise our facilities for our volunteers and the public at our training centres.”
Selco, which has three branches in Wales in Cardiff and Swansea, is awarding two £500 prizes each month throughout the six-month Community Heroes campaign.
All 12 winners will be entered into the final public vote for the £5,000 jackpot, or the £1,000 runner-up prize.
The scheme is open to any charity or group which is at the heart of its local community and entry can be made by explaining in no more than 100 words how they would use the building materials or money to benefit them.
Entries can be made at https://www.selcobw.com/info/selco-community-heroes
Carine Jessamine, Selco marketing director, said: “We’re delighted to support St John Ambulance Cymru as one of our first winners of this year’s Community Heroes contest.
“St John Ambulance Cymru is so important in providing first aid at so many events across the country. It’s a really valuable service.
“So many organisations do sterling work in their communities and we look forward to supporting many more through Community Heroes in the months to come.”
The first two overall winners of the competition, previously called Selco Stars, have been Greenwich and Bexley Community Hospice and Helping Homeless Veterans.
