Staff from Hywel Dda University Health Board have created a series of colourful artworks that will go on display across the four main hospitals in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire as part of a Welsh-language well-being project for health workers from across the three counties.
A creative session led by Welsh artist, Rhys Jones, gave staff across the Hywel Dda Health Board area the opportunity to co-create in a mindful, supportive environment through the medium of Welsh.
With few opportunities available for Welsh only creative outlets, the event provided a valuable space for Welsh speakers and learners alike to express themselves through art while supporting their mental health and wellbeing.
The session was facilitated by artist Rhys Jones from OrielOdl, who guided staff with patience, encouragement to explore artistic expression, and build confidence in using Welsh.
The health board said that the resulting art panels depict local landmarks from across the three counties and feature words that reflect Hywel Dda’s organisational values.
“They also include illustrations of a cross-section of staff in their different uniforms, celebrating the diversity and dedication of the health board’s workforce,” Hywel Dda added.
The artworks will now be displayed at Bronglais hospital in Aberystwyth as well as Glangwili hospital in Carmarthen, Withybush hospital in Haverfordwest and Prince Philip hospital in Llanelli for patients, service users, and staff to enjoy.
The event was organised by the health board’s Welsh Language team and supported by the Hywel Dda Arts and Health team through its Creative Activities Programme for Staff Wellbeing, which is funded by Hywel Dda Charities.
It also formed part of Wythnos Creadigrwydd a Llesiant Cymru (Wales’ Creativity and Wellbeing Week).
Rhys Jones, from OrielOdl said: "It was a pleasure to be able to accept the invitation to work with Hywel Dda Health Board staff on this creative project.
“I'm proud to be able to offer the service in Welsh and it was wonderful to see everyone's enthusiasm on the day of the painting. I enjoyed everyone's company.
“Participating in any art activity is a special way to relax and socialize. It's great to see the health board offering a project to promote staff well-being through the medium of Welsh too."
Enfys Williams, Rheolwr Gwasanaethau’r Gymraeg Hywel Dda, said: “It was truly heartening to see staff come together to express themselves creatively through the medium of Welsh.
Providing opportunities like this is vital for our wellbeing and demonstrates our commitment to promoting Welsh as a natural part of everyday working life.
These panels will stand as a visual reminder of our values and our connection with our local communities.”
Luke Winston, Clinical Audit Assistant who attended the session added: “Taking part in the session was such a positive experience. It was lovely to be creative in Welsh with colleagues from different departments.
“The atmosphere was relaxed and supportive, and it gave me a real boost to my wellbeing. I’m proud that our artwork will now be displayed in the hospitals for patients and staff to enjoy.”
