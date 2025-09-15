Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club’s first Charity Duck Race has raised over £2,000.
Held on Saturday, 30 August, over 1,000 ducks were launched on the River Rheidol to raise funds for the RNLI and Aberystwyth Surf Life Saving Club.
More than 100 local companies and hundreds of individuals bought ducks in support of the fundraising event which raised over £2,100.
Rotary members were supported on the day by Aberystwyth Sea Cadets and friends and family of Ardal Aberystwyth and, thanks to their efforts both in and out of the water, all ducks were safely returned to dry land!
Winning two hampers for the first corporate duck home was Kirsty Williams from Thatch and taking first prize of £100 for the community ducks was Lowri Rice, with Anya Edwardes winning the second prize of £75 and Carys Jones receiving £25 for third.
President of Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary, Barbara Salerno, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who supported our event. We had so much fun selling the ducks and organising the event and everyone who helped on the day was outstanding. Our Rotary members are very keen to make this an annual fundraiser so plans are underway to make it even bigger and better next year.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.