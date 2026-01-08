During periods of bad weather, some unlikely heroes get behind the wheel to make sure medics and supplies get where they need to go.
More than 150 volunteers have been saving the day across the country this week with their 4x4 vehicles throughout two snowstorms.
As many roads were rendered impassable by the new year's snow and Storm Goretti, a team of 160 gave up their free time to help those in need.
Since 4 January the 4x4 Response Wales volunteers have responded to over 500 individual call-outs, serving as the quiet backbone of the country’s emergency response.
Phil Mulliner signed up to volunteer with his Land Rover Defender 110 five years ago as part of the South Wales team covering from Aberaeron to Port Talbot.
The 58-year-old retiree said he joined “just to give something back, to help our local communities and people in need”.
On Monday 5 January he was out until 11pm ferrying community nurses to rural patients in Llanelli.
He said about the shift: “I was helping the community nurses, who were working until 9.30pm, getting patients supper and into bed.
“They fell behind as one of the calls involved a patient who had fallen and had been on the floor for several hours.
“At the end of their shift, I then had to drive back home, and the motorway was closed!”
The bad weather has driven recruitment for both those wanting to volunteer and those in need of help.
Phil said: “We have some very long-standing members, and this flurry of activity is also attracting new members!”
Caerphilly and Bridgend County Councils and the NHS Supply Chain this week signed up to receive help from the charity in bouts of bad weather, agreeing to pay a small charge to cover fuel, training and equipment.
Phil explained: “All of our Responders essentially give their time and use their own vehicles for free.
“4x4 drivers are heavily taxed, seen as socially unacceptable, but at times like these, our responders make a very positive contribution to society.”
Tim Watts, coordinator for North Wales 4x4 Response, said: “This week was uniquely difficult because the weather hit all of Wales at once, meaning our resources were spread thinner than usual.”
Twenty years ago, the charity took form with a single response group in Powys in 2006, ballooning as interest grew from like-minded people around the country.
Now an established charity, the work to keep residents safe by supporting evacuations during floods, delivering logistical support to local authorities and rescue organisations, and getting equipment close to emergency scenes in rough terrain.
Anyone interested in supporting their local community and joining the team can find full details on membership and requirements by visiting the official website: www.4x4responsewales.org
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.