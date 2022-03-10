Standing by Ukraine

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is intensifying with more than 1.5 million people having already crossed borders to flee the war. ( Adam Gray/SWNS )

They are images that will be seared in our brains for a generation. Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees leaving their homes each hour – they are the lucky ones – and there are millions to follow as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

And they are images that have moved many across mid Wales, eager to help in any way we can.

After Conrad Seaman, from Llanybydder, put out a donation appeal on Saturday, 26 February, he was “overwhelmed” by support from people across Ceredigion.

“The phone didn’t stop, I didn’t get chance to get back to everybody I wanted to because I’m just one man. Collection points had to stop taking donations.

“We’ve got clothes, baby clothes, children’s and adult’s, we’ve got hygiene packs to give to a family, and female sanitary products – which is something nobody thinks about so I put out a specific appeal for those.

“We’ve received blankets, sleeping bags, baby food, food, we’ve even been given army ration packs, things like that.”

Conrad added the support has been “overwhelming”: “I am pleased, when the realisation hit, when the first truck turned up on Friday and then everything else turned up on Saturday afternoon, I thought ‘oh my word’.

“People’s eyes were filling up with tears because it was so overwhelming, the generosity and commitment of businesses and people to the cause.”

People were invited to drop off donations at designated spots in Cardigan, Aberaeron, and Aberystwyth, before being taken to Elvet house room, in Llanybydder, for sorting.

A seven and a half tonne van, donated by Davies and Davies furnishers, was then filled with donations and taken to Chester, ready to be transported to Poland.

Conrad said he still has a shop full of donations, and is hoping to get them to Romania as soon as possible.

Rhug Estate, in Gwynedd, opened its conference room as a donation site, inviting people across north Wales to drop off blankets, coats for women and children, warm clothes, including hats, gloves, scarves and socks, between 9am and 5pm on Friday, 4 March to Monday, 7.

But by 5pm on Friday, they had to stop taking donations after they became “inundated”.

Lord Newborough, owner of Rhug Estate said: “I have friends who are still in Ukraine. There are Rhug Estate staff who have family still in Ukraine. These are normal families who are now concerned for their lives. They have sent me terrifying footage of the war that is going on on their doorstep. We have to do all we can to help.”

After putting out a donation appeal on Tuesday, 1 March, Meithrinfa Hen Ysgol, a nursery in Porthmadog, were also “inundated” with donations overnight.

Owner and manager Donna Ojemeyi and her partner Gareth Edwards then drove up to Dunelm, in Bangor, at 10am on Wednesday to deliver all the donations.

Aimee Addison, who works at the nursery, said: “We would like to thank the local community, staff and the parents who have donated towards this amazing appeal, and we are proud to be part of the community of Porthmadog who pull together during times like this.”

It was a similar story in New Quay.

“On Sunday the 27 February I saw an advert for a ‘Wales4Ukraine’ collection. Six days later we handed over a Luton van full of essentials. It’s an amazing effort by a brilliant team of volunteers and the generous, caring people of New Quay and its surrounding areas,” said Ian Richardson from the Working 4 New Quay Group

“The response by locals has been unprecedented,” said one of the many volunteers who turned up to help tirelessly on the day.

“I’m truly amazed at how such a tiny place can react to the most awful situation. Well done all the volunteers and all those who have donated,” added another volunteer.

Hygiene packs, nappies, clothing, food tins, educational items were just some of the donations collected and sorted by the team of volunteers on the day that included Members of Working 4 New Quay group, town councillors and members of the public.

“This is a humanitarian disaster that is touching us all. Our efforts will hopefully bring some comfort to the thousands of people who have been displaced by this terrible war,” said Dan Potter, town councillor.

The political revulsion has been swift too.

On Thursday, 3 March, Powys County Council unanimously agreed to condemn the actions of President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Armed Forces in invading Ukraine.

Leader of the council Cllr Rosemarie Harris said the council hope “peace and humanity will overcome conflict”.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance Cllr Aled Davies added the council would make “every effort to investigate and cease any purchases of goods and services linked to Russian companies as soon as possible”.

Councillors unanimously passed a motion in support of Ukraine, which would see Powys County Council condemn the actions of President Putin and the Russian Armed Forces, request the Powys Pensions and Investment Committee and the Wales Pension Partnership to consider disinvestment any exposure or investment in Russian companies, and that all efforts are made to investigate and cease any purchase of goods and services to the council linked to Russian companies.

Ceredigion County Council leader Cllr Ellen Ap Gwynn confirmed Ceredigion will support any move to “help Ukrainians who need sanctuary from the appalling state of war in their country”, adding: “I am also seeking assurances that the council doesn’t have any contracts with Russian companies.

“In addition, the Wales Pension Partnership and the LGPs, which the Dyfed Pension Fund is part of, has confirmed that it is divesting its investments from Russian investments.”

Early last week, the Welsh Government confirmed they would be donating £4million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, to the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC), which represents 15 major aid charities.

First Minister for Wales Mark Drakeford said: “I have also written to the Prime Minister urging the UK Government to strengthen current arrangements to enable Ukrainian citizens to come to the UK quickly and safely. It is vital people can seek safe sanctuary here without bureaucracy delaying that process.

“The UK Government must honour its duty to allow people to seek safety in situations such as those we are all witnessing today with great sadness and repulsion.”

After attending a meeting with Welsh council leaders and the Welsh Government, with representatives from voluntary organisations, Gwynedd Council leader Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn said: “One very strong message yesterday was that piles of clothing should not be collected but rather it would be much better to donate money. Cash not coats and blankets.”

Councils in mid and north Wales are encouraging people to make financial donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee – https://www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal.

After the meeting, Welsh Government Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt said: “There was praise for the generosity of the Welsh public, who have been eager to donate and support the people of Ukraine.

“However, donations of physical goods is presenting logistical difficulties both here and abroad.

“We urge people who want to donate – and are able to – to make a financial donation to the Disaster Emergency Committee’s appeal at www.dec.org.uk.

“We are exploring options to ensure support can be provided here in Wales when Ukrainian citizens begin to arrive. We will provide further updates in due course.

“A dedicated page on our website has been set up setting out how people can help and sources of support for people directly affected by the war in Ukraine: Ukraine: support for people affected | GOV.WALES.”

The Archbishop of Wales Andrew John, who is an Aberystwyth native, urged people to donate to Christian Aid’s appeal – https://www.christianaid.org.uk/appeals/emergencies/ukraine-crisis-appeal.

Archbishop John said: “We are all shocked and sickened by Russia’s merciless attack on Ukraine. A humanitarian crisis is unfolding rapidly as people flee for their lives and we must respond swiftly to help.

“I am calling on our churches and communities in Wales to step up and donate generously to Christian Aid’s appeal and sign the petition to the UK Government to do more to help refugees.

“We must also continue to pray for Ukraine and for all its people at this terrible time.”

While donation drives have been praised, members of the public are urged to make financial donations to help support Ukrainian refugees.

‘Nobody expected Putin would invade as he did’

A Ukrainian family are poised to leave their home country, as their relatives in Wales urge the UK Government to “react humanely” in welcoming refugees.

Gareth Roberts and his wife, Nataliia, live in Trawsfynydd, but have family in the Ukrainian town of Horishni Plavni.

The couple are hoping to bring Nataliia’s daughter, Lina, and granddaughter, Albina, to their home, while Lina’s 45-year-old husband, Vova, will stay to fight for the Ukrainian cause.

“All men between the age of 18 and 60 are required to stay in Ukraine because they have to stay and defend their country,” Gareth explained.

“He is very happy about it, he is a very proud Ukrainian. If I was there with my wife now I would have definitely stayed and not come back home.

“I just had plans to come back on 15 January. We knew things were brewing after tanks were being lined up on the border, but nobody expected Putin would invade as he did on 24 February.”

Lina and Albina have now travelled around 30 hours, through cities that are being bombed, like Vinnytsia, to Truskavets in preparation to cross the Slovakian border.

However, the “extremely complicated, expensive, and unintelligent” UK refugee rules are making the prospect of the journey “too difficult”.

The UK Government have adapted immigration rules, to allow for parents, grandparents, adult children and siblings of British nationals and people of any nationality settled in the UK to be welcomed to the UK from Ukraine.

But as part of the indefinite leave to remain visa procurement process, applicants must undertake an English language test. Unfortunately, Nataliia believes her English skills would not pass the test and, even if she could, the process is too expensive.

“My wife and I have been together for over 10 years, we’ve been married almost four years. Historically we’ve applied for six month visas, they’re over £100, but this time we decided to apply for a five year visa, but only allowing her to stay for a short period at a time, we’re talking about £800. For a leave to remain visa, we would have to fork our something close to £2,000.”

He added: “I don’t think we should let people in permanently at all, but in a crisis you bring people in and then you check them out later. It’s not totally abandoning our immigration policy, all it’s saying is this is a crisis and we need to react proportionally, and humanely.

“You take a risk as well perhaps, but the questions is – how big a risk are the people coming over here taking?”

Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to waive all visa rules for Ukrainians.

Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “77 percent of people want the UK government to waive visa requirements for Ukrainians fleeing war – but this Government is continuing to refuse to match the compassion of other European nations.

“It is high time that the Conservative government consign their politicisation of the rights of refugees to the dustbin of history and welcome people based on their humanitarian needs and their intrinsic worth as human beings.”

Leader of Gwynedd Councillor Dyfrig Siencyn added: “Gwynedd Council will be ready to play its part with the Welsh local government family to welcome any refugees and offer them asylum unconditionally.

“I am sorry that the Westminster Government is not accepting refugees unconditionally as European countries have done.

“Their attitude is merciless and cruel as seen in their Nationality and Borders Bill which is an attack on refugee rights and a violation of fundamental human rights. That is the definition of hypocrisy.”