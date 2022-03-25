STANDING BY UKRAINE: Refugee crisis spurs communities to action

Since their deployment, the Sabre One has been operating on the ground helping to establish a safe route for people from Kyiv to the Polish border. ( Cambrian News )

Terry Temple’s Sabre One to the rescue...

A PRIVATE military and medical aid company run by Trawsfynydd’s Terry Temple is in Ukraine, providing aid to refugees fleeing from the war.

When Terry heard of the escalating situation between Ukraine and Russia, he deployed his private military and medical aid company, Sabre One to the stricken country.

Since their deployment, the team has been operating on the ground helping to establish a safe route for people from Kyiv to the Polish border.

Terry, who has a military background and previously worked as a medic for the NHS, said: “Conditions are horrendous, civilians have been left without food or water. Hospitals have been destroyed leaving people with no medical aid.

“It seems as though governments are focussing on military support but as is the same with every other warzone I’ve ever been to, it’s the civilians that are really suffering and we’re trying to help those in need.”

Terry describes waits of over 60 hours face those looking to cross the border into neighbouring Poland. However, despite delays, the team has already helped over 250 people make the journey out of Ukraine.

The company is now looking for permission to use air support to aid in the transportation of refugees from Poland to the UK, helping to alleviate some of the pressures.

However, despite their aims, Terry explains that funds are running low and after being denied funding by British government, the group has reached out to Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford for help.

They are looking for up to £5 million to allow them to continue their humanitarian operations. Terry believes this money would allow them to set up a vital base in Poland, allowing for greater efficiency in aiding fleeing refugees.

“Despite our small team, we’re trying to work with some American and Canadian companies to combine our efforts,” he said

“We’re looking for government funding to set up an operation base in Poland with the hope of improving our work and allowing us to more efficiently help a greater number of people fleeing from their war-torn homes.

“We need to work together to help those who are suffering.”

As it stands Terry’s team remain on the ground in Ukraine trying to aid in both medical and military operations and are continuing to establish safe routes for those trying to leave the country.

Winnifred’s on the march

96-year-old Winnifred has raised more than £1,000. ( Cambrian News )

TYWYN local Winnifred Bottril has raised over £1,000 for families affected by the crisis in Ukraine following the completion of a sponsored walk along Tywyn Prom.

96-year-old Winnifred struggles to walk on her own. However, after hearing of the horrible experiences being faced by families in Ukraine, she set her heart on completing this challenge.

Speaking to the Cambrian News, Winnifred explained how her father had taken her to see a destroyed Birmingham after a night of bombing during the Second World War.

“My father took us to Birmingham where he’d been working, we walked through piles of rubble and saw a group of young lads holding buckets trying to catch rainwater from drainpipes.

“He told us that he hoped we’d never see anything like this again but that if we did, to remember how fortunate we were to have a home to go to.”

Winnifred said images she had seen of the war in Ukraine had reminded her of this experience and knew she had to do something about it.

Having completed the walk, she has raised over £1,000 from donations on her Facebook fundraiser. Despite her incredible attitude and achievement however, Winnifred is incredibly humble, saying:

“I didn’t expect any of this support, people that haven’t ever met me have donating and those are the real heroes and the people that deserve thanks.”

Although she may have completed this challenge, Winifred is looking forward to taking part in another charity walk raising money for The Stroke Association in the near future.

Sunflowers to save lives

Lizzie Spikes has created a painting, Sunflowers for Ukraine, to help raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal ( Cambrian News )

An Aberystwyth artist is auctioning a painting of sunflowers to raise money for the Ukraine humanitarian appeal.

Local artist Lizzie Spikes has created a painting, Sunflowers for Ukraine, to help raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Lizzie, who is a co-owner of Driftwood Designs in Aberystwyth, alongside Becky Barratt, will be auctioning the Sunflowers canvas alongside other sunflower products. Tickets will be available until Sunday, 20 March.

Lizzie said: “I work as part of the Driftwood Designs team based at our shop and workshop in Aberystwyth.

“We have all been upset by the news coming out of Ukraine and wanted to do something to raise some money to send to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine appeal.

“Last week, I painted a new Sunflowers canvas and we are raffling it along with some of our other Sunflowery products. The tickets are £5 each and we have sold over 600 over the weekend on our social media platforms. The raffle closes next Sunday.

“Tickets are available on our website or at our shop in Pier Street.”

You can buy a raffle ticket here https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/shop/products/sunflowers-for-ukraine/.

Or donate to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal here https://www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal.

Pupils’ little steps go a long way

Hywel Williams MP and Siân Gwenllian MS with children and staff from Ysgol y Faenol, Bangor. ( Cambrian News )

THE Arfon MP and MS, Hywel Williams and Siân Gwenllian, joined pupils from Ysgol y Faenol, Bangor on the final leg of a 1,764-mile sponsored walk to raise money for children and families affected by the war in Ukraine last Friday.

Pupils and staff from the school Bangor have been walking around the school yard for 15 minutes every day in a bid to walk the collective distance from Bangor to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, a total distance of 1,764 miles.

So far, they have raised over £2,500 towards the Red Cross’ DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

MP Hywel Williams said: “I was delighted to join pupils and staff from Ysgol y Faenol, Bangor as they completed their mammoth 1,764-mile walk around the school yard – the equivalent distance from Bangor to Kyiv, raising funds for the Red Cross’ DEC Ukraine Appeal.

“Offers of support for Ukrainian families have emerged from every corner of my constituency and it was great to be part of today’s fundraising event.

“The appetite to help the people of Ukraine was palpable, and I thank the children of Ysgol y Faenol for playing their part in the huge humanitarian effort.”

“A great many of my constituents have done an amazing job in sharing messages of support for Ukrainian refugees, organising fundraisers and collecting supplies for those affected by the war.”

Siân Gwenllian MS added: “It’s heartening to see young people, extending the hand of friendship to children in Ukraine, taking the initiative and contributing to the huge humanitarian effort now underway.”

“The outpouring of generosity from our Arfon constituents in offering support to those fleeing the atrocity of war in Ukraine and seeking safety on these shores should be greatly commended.

“We must continually remind ourselves of the realities faced by people fleeing unimaginable situations of violence and persecution and of the role we can play through offering humanitarian support and a compassionate welcome.”

Answering a friend’s call

Volunteers in Blaenplwyf sort some of the 150 boxes donated as part of the appeal ( Cambrian News )

Chris Evans, Jemma Hennighan and Dai Hennighan bring donations from Machynlleth ( Cambrian News ) ( Cambrian News )

AROUND 150 boxes of blankets, duvets, children’s clothes and essentials were donated, collected, sorted and shipped off to help the aid effort for Ukraine refugees in Blaenplwyf.

Ceredigion has seen residents across the county come together to raise cash and donate items to help people displaced by the war in Ukraine, and last week Blaenplwyf chapel was used as a collection centre for boxes of donations to the people of Ukraine from the Aberystwyth and Machynlleth area.

The organiser of Blaenplwyf collections Ann Ffrancon told the Cambrian News she put out a request to friends on Facebook for donations as she already had items that she felt could be useful, and the response was “overwhelming”.

“In the end we had around 150 boxes,” she said. “There has been lots of goodwill and people just want to help.”

Donations to the cause were received from Llandre, Bow Street, Llanfarian and Talybont, with Rotary Club members getting involved to help sort and pack. The van full of boxes started its journey last Tuesday and linked up with a larger lorry in Hereford which had collected donations from across Wales before making its way to Poland.

Amongst the boxes were donations collected in Machynlleth as part of a drive there.

“It took a lot of organising but we are very pleased,” Ann said. “People have responded so well.”

Aber Arts Centre benefit concert

The Hicksters ( Cambrian News )

Jesse’s Sister ( Cambrian News )

Mansel Davies ( Cambrian News )

National Milk Bar ( Cambrian News ) ( Cambrian News )

When Jasper Salmon and his partner, Mavis, felt down about their “powerlessness to do anything to help matters unfolding at the other end of Europe”, it dawned on Jasper that a benefit gig could raise some cash for the DEC.

“It turned out that Colin and Paul Tedaldi had been having the same thoughts, so we put our heads together along with Nick Bache at Aberystwyth Arts Centre and this is the result,” Jasper told the Cambrian News.

A benefit gig will take place at Aberystwyth Arts Centre this Thursday, 24 March.

“We’ve got other fund raisers planned for the near future with other friends; both local and from further afield. There were several people who wanted to be part of this event but couldn’t due to other commitments,” Jasper added.

“There is a representative from Voice of Ukraine Wales coming along to say a few words about what’s going on too.

All of the money raised from ticket sales and donations will go to DEC.

Family, food – and a roof

Primary school pupils from Gwynedd have called on the Welsh government to ensure safe refuge for Ukrainians fleeing the war.

Pupils from Ysgol Bro Tryweryn, Frongoch, met with Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor to discuss the day-to-day work of an elected representative, and were given the opportunity to share their views with him.

The pupils told Mr ap Gwynfor that “family, a roof above their heads and food in their stomachs” were the most important things to them. They were also concerned about the news coming from Ukraine.

Speaking on the floor of the Senedd, Mr ap Gwynfor took the opportunity to pose the pupils’ question to the government.

He said: “I had the pleasure of the company of some pupils from Ysgol Bro Tryweryn on a digital visit to the Senedd yesterday.

“We had a conversation about the things that were important to them. They were also very concerned about the situation in Ukraine.

“So, on behalf of the children of Frongoch and Penllyn, this is what they wanted me to ask of the government: ‘Given the importance of family, a roof above people’s head and food in your stomach, can we have a written statement from the government following your meeting with local government tomorrow as to what steps the Government is to take in order to ensure sanctuary for refugees from Ukraine here in Wales?’.”

Poppies for Ukraine

A group in Criccieth that made a gown of poppies has turned its attention to Ukraine. The group has now made a Ukrainian flag in support of its people. It can be seen here, hanging from the balcony of Criccieth Memorial Hall. ( Cambrian News ) ( Cambrian News )

A group in Criccieth that made a gown of poppies has turned its attention to Ukraine. The group has now made a Ukrainian flag in support of its people. It can be seen here, hanging from the balcony of Criccieth Memorial Hall.

A van full of help from Aber

A FULLY loaded van of urgently needed blankets and bedsheets, jackets, toothpaste and toothbrushes, children’s clothes, drinks, sanitary towels, shampoos, bars of soap, bottled mouthwash, boxes of lateral flow tests kits, and many other vital things needed by the Ukrainian refugees was delivered from Aberystwyth to a collection point in Royal Leamington Spa in Warwickshire.

The goods were all donated by civic minded members of the Aberystwyth community prompted by the humanitarian need in Ukraine. The display of community spirit is greatly appreciated especially those from the Penparcau Hub PAT team represented by Jenny Jenkins. Donations were delivered by Lion Ben, Mark Rees who drove his van, and Sahil Rajesh Ahuja.

Don’t consider fighting

AN Armed forces champion is urging other veterans not to consider travelling to Ukraine and help the fight, but to instead help in different ways.

Following reports that members of the veteran community across the UK are attempting to travel to Ukraine to fight, Chairman of Ceredigion County Council and Armed Forces Champion Cllr Paul Hinge is keen to highlight that there are other ways the veteran community in Ceredigion can help.

Cllr Hinge said: “Please dissuade anyone who is considering travelling to Ukraine to fight, it is a serious risk to place themselves in this dangerous situation.”

The UK Government’s position remains that travelling to Ukraine to fight, or to assist others engaged in the conflict, may amount to offences against UK legislation and could lead to prosecution.

Criccieth in solidarity

Criccieth Castle was lit up blue and yellow last Wednesday (16 March) in support of the people of Ukraine.

This striking image, by Ian Ballinger, captures the dramatic sight of the castle across the shore.

The people of the town also showed their support with a vigil last Sunday (20 March). It started at 7pm on the Maes (Nisa/Caffi Cwrt side).

A collection was held to raise funds for DEC Cymru, a group of charities helping Ukraine.

Rich Wilcock from Criccieth Life said: “Thanks to all the people of Criccieth who came to show support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Over 200 attended. Thanks to Pryderi Llwyd Jones for leading.”

A message was read out from MP Liz Saville Roberts AS/MP who was unable to attend. Thanks to Gwyneth Glyn for singing.

£855 was raised to be donated to the DEC charities supporting the people affected by the crisis in Ukraine.”