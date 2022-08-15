Starlight Players take to stage for centenary
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Tuesday 16th August 2022 7:30 am
Criccieth Memorial Hall (N/a )
The Starlight Players present A Centenary of Song as part of Criccieth Memorial Hall’s centenary celebrations.
The performances will take place at the hall tonight, Tuesday, 16 August and again next Tuesday, 23 August. The shows follow a previous presentation on Tuesday, 16 August.
The show starts at 7.30pm and sees the Players present an evening of variety performance celebrating 100 years of music, dance and comedy.
“Starting in the 1910s, we make our way through the decades through to the present day,” s Starlight Players spokesperson said.
