Stars turn out to celebrate record company’s 40th birthday

Gwilym Bowen Rhys has earned a reputation as an exciting interpreter and performer of Welsh folk songs and melodies

Theatr Mwldan will host a night to celebrate the 40th birthday of Cardigan-based record company, Fflach.

The evening will consist of some of Wales’ most celebrated artists including Catsgam, Gwilym Bowen Rhys, Delwyn Sion, Einir Dafydd and a special appearance from the world renowned Triple Harp player Llio Rhydderch.

Singer/songwriter and musician Delwyn Sion ( Cambrian News )

The evening will also consist of a tribute to the founders of the company, the late Richard and Wyn Jones who contributed so much to the Welsh music scene.

Presenting the artists will be the producer and radio presenter Richard Rees who brought Welsh pop music to the fore during the 1970s and ‘80s with his Radio Cymru programme ‘Sosban ‘.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards Cancer Research.

Popular singer Einir Dafydd ( Cambrian News )

This performance will not be socially distanced. As a condition of entry, all ticketholders (over the age of 11) will be required to provide proof of a negative NHS lateral flow test taken within 24 hours of the start time of the performance on the door in order to attend this performance.